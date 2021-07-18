Piper Sandler Weighs in on Horace Mann Educators Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE HMN opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

