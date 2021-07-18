PIXEL Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $1,151.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,621.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $439.65 or 0.01390327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00392295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00080530 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare,

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

