Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,209 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after buying an additional 993,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

