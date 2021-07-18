Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.54 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.78.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

