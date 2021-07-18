Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 852 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth about $252,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,640,091.87. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,299 shares of company stock worth $7,823,583 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSP stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.35. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

