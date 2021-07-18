Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Datadog by 55.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,323,000 after buying an additional 1,130,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $88,197,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.74.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 121,682 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $9,840,423.34. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 901,334 shares of company stock worth $80,027,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -747.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

