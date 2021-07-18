Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $298,000 Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 121.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.13. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

