Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,791,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $157.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.67. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.