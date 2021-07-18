Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Decreases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 76.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 310.6% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.