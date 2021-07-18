Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $202,000 in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.69 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

