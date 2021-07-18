Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $301,000 in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 154.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

SF opened at $63.97 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.