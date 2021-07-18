Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

