Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,433,000 after purchasing an additional 376,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after buying an additional 226,757 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after buying an additional 497,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,422,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,049,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

