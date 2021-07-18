PolkaWar Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 50.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 236.8% higher against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00145873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,131.38 or 0.99935792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

