Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Gary S. Winemaster Sells 34,500 Shares

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $155,595.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PSIX stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%. The company had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.