Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) EVP Sells $49,543.00 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00.
NASDAQ DTIL opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.60.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.