Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) EVP Sells $49,543.00 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 267,511 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

