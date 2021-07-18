Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,669 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 14,387 shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $273,928.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBI opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $240.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

