Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 48,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 14,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $273,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $240.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.