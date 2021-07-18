Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 86,415 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,415 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.61% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $271,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 41,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

