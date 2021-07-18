Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $235,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 82,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 173.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $253,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI opened at $42.98 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

