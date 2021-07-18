Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,747,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.46% of Boston Scientific worth $251,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 81,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boston Scientific by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,281 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,007 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,366 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

