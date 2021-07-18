Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $230.68 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,516,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 622,455 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.44% of Vodafone Group worth $230,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

