Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $241.64 Million Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,114,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,069 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $241,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.