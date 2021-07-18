Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,094,319 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.58% of Rollins worth $267,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 512,168 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $35.97 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROL. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

