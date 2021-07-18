Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 53,419 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.93% of Brown & Brown worth $248,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

