Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 102,069 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,069 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $241,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on REYN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REYN opened at $29.39 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

