Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,319,751 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,319,751 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Oracle were worth $209,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.