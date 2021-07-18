Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 26,916 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.98% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $262,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after buying an additional 701,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,067,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after buying an additional 293,179 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after buying an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,299,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $163.19 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.