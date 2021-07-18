Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,604,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Covetrus worth $227,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

CVET stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -301.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,126 shares of company stock worth $1,426,506. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

