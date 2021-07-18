PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 20,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,760,800.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,501.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $816,185.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $773,160.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $774,252.27.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in PriceSmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in PriceSmart by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

