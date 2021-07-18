Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Diageo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Diageo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.97. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $197.67.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $191.49 price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.