Principle Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after acquiring an additional 830,854 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

