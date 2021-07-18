Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Update

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 15.47%.

In other Pro-Dex news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $161,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pro-Dex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

