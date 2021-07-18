Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 102,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 866,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 161.42% and a negative net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Professional Diversity Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.