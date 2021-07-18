Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,689 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,379 shares of company stock worth $1,559,030 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $17.78 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.