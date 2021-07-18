Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Insiders have sold a total of 302,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,659 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

