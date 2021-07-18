Profund Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Range Resources by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 879,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 263,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRC. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

