Profund Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNO opened at $22.86 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.02.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

