Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hilltop by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 437.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE:HTH opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.