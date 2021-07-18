Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $42,325,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

