Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Short Interest Up 38.9% in June

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 44.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

PRGS stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.46. 220,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

