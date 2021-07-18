Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Progress Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Progress Software by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.