Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up to $44.26

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.26, but opened at $45.75. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 3,238 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTGX. Northland Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 40,844.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,872,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

