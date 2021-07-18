Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,250 shares of company stock worth $7,833,842. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Prothena stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 347,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

