ProximaX (XPX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,122.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $8,122.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

