Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 75,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIACA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.