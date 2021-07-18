Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,971,000 after buying an additional 268,176 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 320.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after buying an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,463,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,833,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE:MUSA opened at $142.01 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $192,544.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,018 shares of company stock valued at $569,145. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.