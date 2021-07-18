Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $317,000 Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 152.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 62.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $222,265.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,233.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 76,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $889,433.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,906.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,481,334. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

