Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $454,000 Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of AngioDynamics worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $25.98 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $990.88 million, a P/E ratio of 519.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

