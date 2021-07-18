Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 359 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after purchasing an additional 526,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,276,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

